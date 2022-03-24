Hector Bellerin has questioned why the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been given more attention than other conflicts around the world.

The crisis began in February, with the death toll rising with each passing day and families having been forced to flee the country in search of safety.

However, the Arsenal full-back, currently on loan at Real Betis, has said that it is “racist” that ongoing issues elsewhere in the world haven't been given the same consideration.

What has been said?

“It is quite difficult to see that we are more interested in this war than in others,” Bellerin told La Media Inglesa.

“I don't know if it is because they are more like us or because the conflict can affect us more directly both economically and in terms of refugees.”

Pointing to specific examples, the 27-year-old said: “The Palestinian war has been completely silenced, no one speaks about it.

“Yemen, Iraq... now Russia not being able to play in the World Cup is something that other countries have faced for many years.

“It's racist to have turned a blind eye to other conflicts and now to have this position.

“It also reflects a lack of empathy for the number of lives lost in many conflicts and we are prioritising those that are near to us.”

