The former England youth international of Nigerian background was pleased to have renewed her contract with the Foxes until 2023

Ashleigh Plumptre has expressed her delight after committing herself until 2023 with FA Women's Championship side Leicester City women.

Since joining Jonathan Morgan’s side after spells at Notts County and LA Galaxy, she has been a key figure in the Foxes squad.

Also, Plumptre played a key role in the club’s promotion to the top division of women’s football in the just-concluded season.

In a chat with the club website, the 23-year-old defender revelled in the extension by stating that Leicester City have provided so much for her.

“This is my hometown club and to have achieved what we have in my first full season of being here was amazing,” she said.

“Being around the city that I grew up in and being around my family for at least another two years, being at a club that has provided so much for all of us on the women’s side already. I can’t complain, there’s nothing else I could ask for really.

“It’s nice because I look back on the pictures from when I was at the Centre of Excellence and I pretty much look the same, I’ve just got a foot taller!

“It’s crazy to think it’s been 14 years; it’s gone so fast. I remember my time there like it was yesterday.”

The Foxes square up against Manchester City in the quarter-final of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. To reach this stage, they silenced Manchester United 3-2 in a fifth-round clash.

“We’re all really excited because we finished the league and the FA Cup in a really good place. Obviously, Man United was a really good test right at the end of the season,” she continued.

“Not only when we’ve had a long season but having to play a team that just missed out on a Champions League spot, and we’d already won the league, so we had to be prepared to play against a team like that.

“But it put us in good stead because we got a good result. Those are the types of teams we want to be competing with next year. It’s just been a bit of a whirlwind, to be honest, but mostly success this season.”

Born to a Nigerian father and a British mother, Plumptre is eligible to represent the Super Falcons despite representing England at U15, U17, U19 and U23 levels.