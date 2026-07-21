Moroccan press reports have revealed that Fouzi Lekjaa, the Minister Delegate for the Budget and President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, is preparing to take a new step in his career by officially joining the Authenticity and Modernity Party, weeks before the anticipated legislative elections.

Sources from the le360 network say the official announcement of Lekjaa's membership will come during a meeting of the party's National Council next Saturday. Reports of his imminent arrival have been circulating for months.

Entering the National Council will automatically pave the way for a place on the party's Political Bureau, in his capacity as a member of the government and in accordance with the statutes. That would make him part of the highest executive body within the party.

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Whether the new position will affect Lekjaa's future as President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation remains unclear. le360 did not say.

Lekjaa ranks among the most prominent government figures in Morocco. He manages budget matters and oversees the football sector through his presidency of the Royal Moroccan Federation, giving him significant political and administrative weight.