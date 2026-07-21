Barcelona are edging closer to announcing their second summer signing. Germany's Karim Adeyemi, the 24-year-old right winger, is set to complete his move, becoming Hansi Flick's second reinforcement for the 2026-2027 season after Anthony Gordon.

Adeyemi struck an agreement with the Catalan club last week, but the transfer remains unofficial. Nor does it look likely to be confirmed today, Tuesday, to coincide with club president Joan Laporta returning from the World Cup final, which he watched from the stadium. The player must stay at one of Barcelona's hotels while the club finalises his official presentation, expected in the coming hours.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Adeyemi arrived in Barcelona last Wednesday and underwent his medical on Thursday.

The German forward will play for Barcelona for the next five seasons. Barcelona will pay Borussia Dortmund 22 million euros plus a further 7 million euros in potential add-ons.

Everything is agreed, yet the club have still to issue official confirmation.

Sources say all the signs pointed towards an announcement today, but the club's management see that as difficult given the uncertainty over finding enough time to organise the agenda for the event, especially with Laporta arriving in Barcelona today after attending the World Cup final.

Club officials insist the official announcement will happen this week, without any doubt.

Karim Adeyemi, meanwhile, waits on news of his presentation alongside those close to him inside the usual hotel where Barcelona stay, a short distance from the "Spotify Camp Nou" stadium.

The right winger, who will compete with Lamine Yamal for a place in Flick's starting line-up, cannot join Barcelona's group training or carry out individual sessions at the club's facilities. He has not yet signed the contracts and has not been registered with the social security authority.

Laporta himself has confirmed the club will present Adeyemi tomorrow, Wednesday.