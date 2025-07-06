Becoming 'Mr Coleen Rooney' must ‘really suck’ for Wayne as Man Utd legend sees wife overtake him in the money-earning stakes

Becoming “Mr Coleen Rooney” must “really suck” for Wayne, says Ulrika Jonsson, with the Manchester United icon being overtaken in the earning stakes.

It was recently claimed that Coleen, who finished as runner-up in the 2024 edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, is pulling in more money at present than her former England captain husband.

She has been inundated with offers on the back of a successful stint in the Australian jungle - with a £10 million ($14m) documentary series being lined up with Disney+ - while Wayne has flopped in managerial roles at Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle.

Jonsson, who was once romantically linked to ex-England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson, has said in her column for The Sun: “It was recently revealed that the WAG's earnings are soaring thanks to her fame skyrocketing following her recent stint on I'm A Celebrity, while Wayne was sacked as coach of Plymouth Argyle last year following a run of poor results.

“She has had massive success over the past few months, thanks mostly to her stint on I’m A Celeb. Her business ventures are booming far past those of Wayne, who was reportedly on £500k a year as ­Plymouth Argyle manager before he left at the end of last year. Oh my, how the tables have turned.”

Jonsson added on Coleen becoming top earner in the Rooney household: “She maintained a dignified silence while gradually starting to carve out her own career on the sidelines. Wayne, on the other hand, who was always used to the adoration and adulation of football fans, is now a not overly successful jobbing football manager for minor clubs, while Coleen walked away from her stint in the TV jungle to the sound of success and more lucrative work offers.

“That must really suck for him, despite his popularity as one of the many ex-pros on the TV punditry merry-go-round. He is probably mighty proud of Coleen, but Lord, it must really sting to be known as Mr Coleen Rooney after all this time. I bet even he couldn’t have foreseen this turn of events.”

While Coleen is seeing her stock soar, she is said to boast a net worth of £15m ($20m). Wayne, on the other hand, is still worth £170m ($232m) on the back of his Premier League title-winning playing career and current role as a pundit.