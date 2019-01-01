Beach Soccer World Cup: Nigeria hit all-time low in dreadful Brazil performance

The Sand Eagles suffered their worst defeat in the championship’s history against the reigning world champions

Nigeria hit an all-time low in Tuesday’s 12-2 loss to Brazil at the ongoing 2019 Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup in Paraguay.

Rodrigo got a hat-trick, while Bokinha and Rafinha scored a brace, with Bruno Xavier, Catarino and Filipe all on the scoresheet.

Egan-Osi Ekujumi and Abu Azeez found the net but that stood as mere consolation as the two-time African champions return home with heads bowed low.

Having lost to Portugal and Oman, coach Audu Adamu’s men were hoping to restore some pride by causing an upset against the South Americans, however, they were at the receiving end.

Article continues below

The obliteration at Los Pynandi Stadium, Luque was the Sand Eagles’ heaviest defeat in the championship’s history, and it also marked the country’s worst outing on the global stage.

Brazil qualify as Group D winners and will square up against two-time winners, Russia. Senegal will lock horns with Portugal for a chance to reach the semi-final.

Quarter-final fixtures

Brazil vs Russia

Senegal vs Portugal

Italy vs Switzerland

Japan vs Uruguay

