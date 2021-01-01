Bbosa: Winning is priority for Express FC after Kitara FC result

The veteran tactician shifts focus to the next game after their hard-earned win against the promoted side on Tuesday

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa has maintained the team’s main priority is to make sure they win all their Ugandan Premier League matches this campaign.

The Red Eagles continued with their good start to the 2020-21 season after they edged out Kitara FC 1-0 in a league match at Kavumba Recreation Center Grounds in Wakiso on Tuesday.

The win, courtesy of Frank Kalanda’s goal from the penalty spot, ensured Express remained unbeaten in the top-tier after 11 matches and also helped them to move top of the 16-team table on 25 points.

The team’s coach Bbosa has revealed their priority, for now, is to make sure they win their matches and thanked his players for a resilient display that helped them to get past Kitara.

“For us winning is a priority,” Bbosa told the club’s official website after the game.

“I said it before that Kitara is a good side, as seen today [Tuesday], they really played well but I thank the boys who have been resilient all through so we have to move again onto the next game [against Busoga United] on Friday.”

Goalscorer Kalanda echoed the coach’s sentiments by saying the win will give them a massive boost in their upcoming matches.

“I am glad to have scored my first goal in many games,” Kalanda said. “For me, this gives me a lot of confidence, but for the team, this is a massive boost for the upcoming matches.”

It was Kalanda who stepped up and converted from 12 yards after Kitara’s Patrick Mugume had handled the ball inside the box.

The hosts had started the game well by building play from the back and the Express backline marshalled by Murushid Juuko and Issa Lumu had to contain the numerous attacks.

In the second half, Bbosa was forced to make changes to his line-up, bringing Kalanda on in the 50th minute for George Ssenkaaba, who had picked up an ankle injury, and Kalanda did not disappoint as he stepped up to calmly convert from the spot with 15 minutes to go.

The win was Express’s fourth on the road and seventh in total and they will remain on top of the table until champions Vipers SC play their fixture on Wednesday.