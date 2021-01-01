Bbosa: What matters for Express FC is to bounce back after UPDF FC defeat

The veteran tactician concedes defeat to the army side but promises to make a quick response in their next league match

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa has stated his team will bounce back to winning ways after they suffered their first defeat of the season against UPDF FC on Tuesday.

The Red Eagles were the only unbeaten side in the top-tier heading into their match at Bombo Military grounds but they surrendered the run of 12 matches against the army side as they lost 1-0.

It was striker Alex Kitata, who rose the highest to head home a corner-kick and give the hosts what turned out to be the winner in the 17th minute.

Despite losing their unbeaten run, coach Bbosa has promised a quick response when the team faces Kyetume FC in their second last game of the first round on Saturday.

“Well I think the players did their best but we just couldn’t come out on top,” Bbosa told the club’s official website after the game.

“There is a lot to learn from this loss [away to UPDF] one of which being the league is a marathon, the games come in fast so such bleeps are expected but what matters most is our reaction in the next games and I can assure you we shall bounce back better starting with our next game [against Kyetume] at home.”

Bbosa has also admitted the number of injuries in his squad was growing every day but insisted other players can take up responsibility and help the team win.

“We’ve also picked up some injuries like forward George [Ssenkaba] and left-back Arthur [Kiggundu], who are both out for up to six weeks each but I believe every player available for selection can step up and help the team to win.”

Assistant coach James Odoch blamed the team’s defeat to UPDF on a poor game from his players but said the defeat has given them a clear picture of where they need to work on before their next match.

“We’ve lost today’s [Tuesday’s] game because we didn’t have a good game,” Odoch told the same portal. “We didn’t put up a good show in either half but this loss has shown us a few pointers because even our last results both 1-0 wins weren’t the best of the performances.

“We also have a few injuries but we’re going back to correct the mistakes and do a better job in our next game.”