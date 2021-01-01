Bbosa: Ten-man Express FC used their chances well against URA FC

The veteran tactician was impressed with how the Red Eagles battled to defeat the Tax Collectors despite playing with one man down

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa has praised his players for using their chances well to beat rivals Uganda Revenue Authority in a Ugandan Premier League match on Saturday.

The Red Eagles started their second-round campaign with a resounding 3-1 win against the Tax Collectors at Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku to ensure they completed a double over the side they had beaten 1-0 in the first round meeting.

Pacey winger Godfrey Lwesibawa scored once, forward Erick Kambale notched a brace while Steven Mukwala got the visitors’ only goal from the penalty spot but it was not enough to salvage something from the game, which saw Express reduced to ten men after centre-back Murushid Juuko was sent for an early shower for a second bookable offence.

Bbosa has praised his players for their resilience despite playing most of the game a man down, and further revealed how they came out on top because of using the chances they created.

“We are glad we managed to win our first game of the second round at home,” Bbosa told the club’s official website after the game.

“The most important thing today [Saturday] is that we prepared well, we managed to play even with 10 men but I think we used our chances well and the boys played as a unit now we move to our focus to the Uganda Cup away game to Kyetume FC, our target is to stay in both competitions and we win them.”

On his part, captain Enock Walusimbi termed the win as a massive boost as they continue with their ambitions to win the league title this campaign.

“Today’s [Saturday’s] win [against URA] is a massive boost,” Walusimbi told the same portal. “Yes [Murushid] Juuko’s send-off disorganised us a bit but we managed to remain calm and win.

“Our target is to win silverware but to do that we have to win such games and we shall.”

The hosts came out of the blocks fast, mostly using the flanks and new signing Martin Kizza was the architect, winning the ball and releasing Charles Musiige whose cross from the left was just about perfect for Lwesibwa to meet at the far post and head home to give the hosts the lead after 11 minutes.

Kizza was at it again on the left flank, stepping over as he made his way into the box but was fouled and centre referee Ali Sabila called for a free-kick in the 17th minute. Kizza stepped up and his well-delivered free-kick found Kambale’s head to make it 2-0, his fourth of the season.

The former Free State Stars player was then involved in the third goal as he was fouled inside the dangerzone with Kambale stepping up to make it 3-0 and earn his fifth of the season.

URA pulled a goal back when Express defender Kambale was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box with referee Sabilia pointing to the spot and Mukwala rose to the occasion to send the keeper the wrong way.

The win pushed the Red Eagles to third on the 16-team table with 35 points from 16 matches, one point behind leaders URA and second placed Vipers SC.