Bbosa prescribes how Express FC can deal with leaking defence

New Express FC defender Richard Bbosa has explained how the club can avoid leaking more goals as they did in the 2019/20 abandoned season.

Bbosa is among the new players the Red Eagles have already signed and he vowed to work hard, in partnership with other defenders, to make the club’s backline as imperious as possible.

“I know about last season’s leakage at the back which is rather unfortunate and no defender would want to be a part of that,” the 21-year-old told Football256 a day after the confirmation of his Express arrival.

“However, for us to have a solid backline everyone has to come to the party, it takes two to tangle.”

Express depended on Issa Lumu and Arthur Kiggundu and Bbosa’s signing is expected to make the partnership even better.

Head coach Wasswa Bbosa will be keen to have strong defenders after the club conceded 37 goals in the recently cancelled season.

Bbosa is the third signing made by the club after the acquisition of goalkeepers Crispus Kusiima and Denis Otim previously.

Express last won the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) title in 2012 and Bbosa stated that one of his major targets is to lift the seventh trophy for them.

“I have joined Express to ensure we don’t concede and also work together as a team so that we can win the league next season,” Bbosa said.

Express have also been linked with Faisal Ssekyanzi, Steven Luswata and Godfrey Lwesibawa.

Murushid Juuko, Abel Eturude and Enock Walusimbi are some of the defenders coach Bbosa is also targeting to strengthen the team even more.

Express have also set a top-three finish as one of their 2020/21 ambitions. They last finished among the best three sides in the 2015/16 season.

