Bbosa pleads for patience at Express FC, Obuya reveals talks with KCCA FC

The tactician was confirmed on Friday after serving on an interim basis for four months

Express FC head coach Wasswa Bbosa has revealed patience is key after he was appointed as a permanent coach.

Bbosa was appointed to take the mantle from George Ssimwogerere in February and served for four months on an interim basis before the May 29 confirmation.

“I always feel privileged to be the Express FC coach once again and I am very thankful to my bosses for this opportunity,” Bbosa told Football256.

“I was here before as a coach and Express being a big club, I know very well the pressure affiliated to that but all I can ask for this time round is patience from my bosses and the fans, please let’s coordinate.”

The former Tooro United and SC Villa coach is confident he is bound to lead Express to success given their current composition.

“Compared to the team that I played for and that I coached, the current Express are much better, it’s just a matter of some few changes here and there and we are back on top,” Bbosa explained.

“The resources are now there which wasn’t the case previously where we used to endure a lot of hardship but at least we can now model a strong team.”

“I understand that everyone’s wish is to see the club winning but it also requires some patience, I will be honest when I returned in February, I found the team backwards compared to where I had left it in 2016.

“So, we should all learn from that experience and step by step we shall rebuild this team back to where it belongs.”

Meanwhile, Maroons FC midfielder Pius Obuya has revealed talks with KCCA FC over a possible move ahead of the next campaign.

“KCCA are a big team, they are in the top three actually and it would be an honour to represent the badge,” Obuya told Football256 .

“My representatives are trying to work out something they believe will help my game go to the next level and continue growing as a player.”

Obuya was part of the Maroons side that got relegated after the league was cancelled but he is hopeful of securing a move to a top-tier team.

“I felt we were very competitive much as we never got the positives results, for some reasons, we just couldn’t win games and that affected us, but now it’s time to look ahead and see what the future holds,” the midfielder added.

“As a team, we faced many challenges, but the biggest was the injuries we had as a team, many of our players got injured as the league went on, me inclusive and this led to the inconsistencies and hence the poor performance.”

If KCCA eventually sign him, Obuya would be expected to fill the void left by Allan Okello.

The leagues in Uganda were cancelled due to the measures in place to contain the coronavirus.