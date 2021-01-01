Bbosa not giving up on title despite Express FC defeat to Bright Stars

The Red Eagles’ tactician confident they are still in the title race despite suffering a second defeat of the season on Tuesday

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa has maintained the race for the Ugandan Premier League title is a marathon and teams ahead of them will also drop points after they suffered a defeat to Bright Stars on Tuesday.

The Red Eagles went into the match at Kavumba Recreation Centre in search of their first win in three matches but it was not the case as an 87th-minute goal from Emmanuel Loki handed Brights Stars the 2-1 win and maximum points.

Aftre the defeat, Bbosa has admitted it was sad to lose the game but maintained they will return to the drawing board to rectify mistakes from the tie and stay focused for the upcoming matches.

“It’s sad we have lost the game, definitely not the result we wanted but it’s not the end as we shall go back to the drawing board and correct and correct our mistakes to make sure we win the next game,” Bbosa told the club’s official website after the game.

“It’s a marathon and those ahead of us will also lose games so we have to stay focused, this is gone but we still have more to come.”

Express started as the better side with Charles Musiige making good runs but the Bright Stars defence were up to the task and prevented them from taking the lead.

The Red Eagles then took the lead in the 41st minute through Kayiwa, who headed in Lumu’s free-kick to score his second goal of the season.

Bright Stars were awarded a penalty in the 45th minute after the referee called for a handball in the area but goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga saved it to keep them ahead.

The first half ended with Express having a 1-0 lead and they returned for the second half the better side, winning a number of free-kicks in the space of few minutes through Musiige and Kayiwa, but Bright Stars continued to defend well.

Coach Bbosa then made double changes in the 60th minute, Muzamiru Mutyaba and Mustafa Kiragga coming on for Kayiwa and Kalanda, to add more firepower up front but it was Bright Stars who equalised in the 76th minute through Samuel Ssekamatte before Loki's late winner.

The Red Eagles will remain in third place on the table with 37 points from 19 games trailing leaders Vipers SC by six points and they will face off on Friday at St Mary’s Kitende.