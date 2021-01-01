Bbosa: Fatigue taking a toll on Express FC and ‘we must soldier on’

The veteran tactician explains how his players have started to get tired from marathon fixtures but urges them to stay focused

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa has admitted fatigue has started to get a toll on his players after they laboured to a 1-0 win against Busoga United in a Ugandan Premier League match on Friday.

The Red Eagles, who have been scoring goals more than two goals in their previous matches, found it tough to break down their rivals at Muteesa II Stadium Wankulukuku until Frank Kalanda who was making his first start since George Senkaaba got injured, scored from the penalty spot in his second straight game in the 24th minute.

It was Express’s fourth home league win of the campaign but despite picking maximum points which saw them move top of the 16-team table, Bbosa has admitted his players are getting tired because of the congested fixtures but warned them not to lose focus in the race to win the title.

“The games are coming thick and fast and as you can see, it’s taking a toll on the players but I am glad that the boys are responding well,” Bbosa told the club’s official website after the match.

“Today [Friday] wasn’t any different but the most important thing is we got the three points, a league is a marathon and so we must soldier on, so onto the next game.”

Midfielder Abel Etrude stated they were forced to use every trick in the book to snatch a win from the stubborn Busoga United.

“We managed to grind out the result, the games are coming in very thick and fast but as players we know we have very good fitness coaches and I am sure the technical team will do a fantastic job to ensure the players are fit.”

The Red Eagles started the game on the back foot with Busoga controlling the proceedings especially with creating chances, Issa Lumu was caught napping on a few occasions but defender Murushid Juuko was on hand to save the situation.

Express then took the lead in the 24th minute when Erick Kambale was tripped by Busoga United goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa leaving centre referee Shamila Nabadda with no option but to point to the spot.

Kalanda then stepped up and converted his fourth goal of the season and his second in consecutive games to hand his side a slim 1-0 lead heading into the half-time break.

After recess, the visitors probed the Red Eagles but goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga was at hand to keep his sixth clean sheet of the season and also enabled his team to pick the win which pushed them to the top of the table on 28 points, one ahead of second-placed Vipers SC, who will play on Saturday.