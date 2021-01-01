Bbosa: Express FC win against Police FC down to good preparation

The veteran tactician explains how the Red Eagles went up another gear to dismantle the Cops at Wankulukuku on Saturday

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa has attributed the team’s latest 2-0 win against Police FC in the Ugandan Premier League to good preparation and hard work from his players.

The Red Eagles continued with their chase for a double this campaign after they produced an emphatic display on a wet Saturday evening to dispatch the visiting Cops and complete a league double against them at the Wankulukuku Stadium.

It was forward Erick Kambale and winger Godfrey Lwesibawa who scored the goals in either half to ensure maximum points, and coach Bbosa has said their latest win is as a result of good preparations and the players giving their best.

This despite the bad weather, which saw the game played on a soggy pitch owing to heavy rains that pounded Kampala and the surrounding area before and during the game.

“We have been doing our best to prepare the boys and today [Saturday] the determination and focus were evident,” Bbosa told the club’s official website.

“The weather made it harder but during our preparations we knew it would have such a situation but again credit to the boys, we now focus on our next assignment away to Kyetume FC next week.”

On his part, midfielder Yaya Mahad Kakooza, who was voted man of the match said: “It was a good fight today [Saturday], Police are a good and stubborn team but the boys put in a shift.

“The difference today [Saturday] was we put in more effort and fourth harder, to win the man of the match award is great motivation but I didn’t do it alone, credit goes to the entire team and technical bench for the effort and we now focus on our next league game away to Kyetume."

The game was delayed by 20 minutes because the pitch had to be re-marked following a heavy downpour but nonetheless, the game kicked off although at a slow pace.

Kambale broke through but his over-run ball was met by goalkeeper Derrick Ochan, who tried to clear the ball, but his clearance moved a few inches due to the wet surface, Kambale then pounced on it and slotted home to make it 1-0.

After the half-time break, both sides traded cautiously but the Red Eagles came out of the blocks faster, and just three minutes after the restart, winger Lwesibawa broke through on the left-wing and used a tight angle to beat Ochan with his powerful shot to make it 2-0.

Following the win, the Red Eagles will remain third on the 16-team table but level on points (43) with second-placed Vipers SC, who face rivals KCCA FC at Lugogo Stadium on Sunday.