Bbosa: Express FC will deploy different approach against Kyetume FC

The veteran tactician explains their readiness to return to winning ways after they lost their unbeaten run to the army side

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa has revealed his game plan when they take on Kyetume FC in a Ugandan Premier League match on Saturday.

The Red Eagles will hope to return to winning ways when they return to Wankulukuku Stadium, and the game comes just three days after they saw their 12-match unbeaten run in the top-tier ended by UPDF FC in a 1-0 defeat.

The defeat at Bombo Military Stadium courtesy of Alex Kitata's header in the 17th minute also meant the Red Eagles had surrendered their top spot in the 16-team table to URA FC while Vipers SC are second.

Ahead of the fixture on Sunday, Bbosa has promised a different game plan saying they have worked on mistakes that denied them a win against UPDF and they were looking forward to a different approach.

“Based on the last game we had [a loss to UPDF], we have been trying to correct the mistakes, defending set-pieces very well and also converting chances has been the main focus,” Bbosa said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“We respect Kyetume but we’re focused on taking maximum points and I am sure we shall have a different performance altogether.”

On his part, forward Mustapha Kiragga said: “It was very unfortunate to pick up our first loss of the league away to UPDF in our last league game.

“I would say we had a bad day at the office but we’ve been correcting the mistakes like defending the set pieces very well and also we forwards trying to convert as many chances, against Kyetume I am sure we shall put up a decent performance.”

Bbosa will miss the services of left-back Arthur Kiggundu and forward George Senkaaba, who are still in the treatment room while the rest of the squad is fit and available for selection.

The two sides have met once in the history of the league and Express won the battle 1-0 with winger Frank Ssenyondo scoring the winning goal.

Kyetume, who are lying 13th on the table, are winless in their last eight league outings managing only two draws in the process and have also recently appointed Alex Isabirye as head coach.