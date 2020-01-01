Bbosa: Express FC unveil defender ahead of new season

The Red Eagles have continued to strengthen their backline after unveiling another player on Saturday

Express FC have added a defender to their new arrivals after unveiling Richard Bbosa.

The Red Eagles have confirmed the signing of the centre-back on their official website by stating: “Express have continued to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season with the addition of centre-back Richard Bbosa.

“The 21-year-old has penned a four-year deal with the six-time league winners and is expected to boost the backline next season.

More teams

“Express have already strengthened the goalkeeping department but a solid backline would ensure Wasswa Bossa’s charges don’t leak in the 37 goals like was the case last season.

“A top-three finish last achieved in the 2015/16 season and an elusive seventh league title last won in 2012 are sure targets the technical team and players will have at the top of their lists when the season kicks off in October.”

On signing the deal, Bbosa revealed his main target is to avoid conceding goals.

“I have joined Express to ensure we don’t concede and also work together as a team so that we can win the league next season,” said Bbosa.

Express have been active in the transfer market as they have also unveiled goalkeeper Denis Otim, who arrived from Mbarara City to join the Red Eagles on a four-year deal ahead of the new Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season set to kick off on October 17.

Speaking after being unveiled, Otim said: “I have joined the Red Eagles because it’s a big club in the country and I expect to use it as a springboard to further my career.”

Article continues below

Otim, who was also being trailed by UPL champions Vipers SC and Nyamityobora FC, became the second custodian to join Wasswa Bossa’s charges after Cryspus Kusiima, who joined on Monday, August 10, 2020.

The young keeper was in the Uganda Hippos U20 squad that reached the quarter-finals of the Cecafa tournament held on home soil and his arrival means he will have to fight for a starting role alongside the first choice Matthias Muwanga, and Kusiima.

The goalkeeping department could be very competitive for Express, with Kusiima, who arrived from Tooro United on a two-year contract, already promising to keep 18 clean sheets if he gets the chance to play in the league.