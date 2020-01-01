Bbosa: Express FC target is to keep winning run going against Mbarara City

The Red Eagles have promised to continue with their winning start when they play away in their fourth match of the campaign

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa has challenged his team to maintain their winning run when they face Mbarara City in a Ugandan Premier League (UPL) match on Tuesday.

The Red Eagles picked their first league win of the season on matchday two against Soltilo Bright Stars and will now shift their focus to picking up their first away league win of the season against the Ankole Lions.

Bbosa has now said they have prepared well for the match and he hopes his team will build from their last league win.

“We’ve been preparing well and we know it won’t be an easy task but our target is to keep the winning momentum going by winning away,” Bbosa said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“We have a few injuries but am sure the available players will do a good job.”

Winger Godfrey Lwesibawa also said that their first home win has motivated them ahead of the Wednesday fixture.

“The win at home in our last match gave us morale and we hope to ride on that to keep the momentum going, the boys are ready and we’re looking for a win,” Lwesibawa said.

Bbosa, will, however, miss the services of skipper Enock Walusimbi who is suspended but will be sitting out his final game, while midfielder Ibrahim Kayiwa will have to pass a late fitness test on his ankle injury.

Meanwhile, forward Kiragga Mustafa will miss out due to a delayed International Transfer Certificate (ITC), Kakooza Mahad Yaya is ruled out due to a knee injury.

On a positive note, midfielder Daniel Shabene is available for selection after healing from a hamstring injury he picked up against Bright Stars.

In a recent interview, Express forward Frank Kalanda confirmed he had set a target of scoring double figures in the 2020-21 Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season.

The burly star has already hit the ground running after notching in two straight games - the 1-1 draw away in Arua against Onduparaka FC on matchday one and the 2-1 win at home to Soltilo Bright Stars – which was also coach Bbosa’s first home victory.

“I want to thank God for the opportunity of being able to score in two straight games, am focusing and am working hard towards being the top scorer this season,” Kalanda said as quoted by the club’s official website.

"The competition we have amongst ourselves as players is very healthy, everyone knows the target at and, win silverware and have consistency and we shall overcome.”

Mbarara City are winless in their last three outings managing a draw and two defeats conceding six goals in the process and in the last six meetings between the two sides, Mbarara have managed three wins while Express have picked two wins, with one match ending in a draw.