Bbosa: Express FC target is to complete double over ‘decent’ URA FC

The veteran tactician reveals the Red Eagles' readiness to deal with the Tax Collectors as they resume the second round campaign

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa has stated their main target is to seal a double over their rivals URA FC when they face off in a Ugandan Premier League match on Saturday.

The Red Eagles will begin their second-round campaign with a home fixture against the Tax Collectors at Wankulukuku Stadium and having won the first-round meeting 1-0 courtesy of a George Senkaaba goal, coach Bbosa is confident they will complete a double over them.

“We're glad to be back for the final part of the season with an almost fit squad,” Bbosa told the club’s official website. “We ended our first round on a good note and we’ve been working tirelessly since then.

“A lot has been worked on to correct our mistakes from the first round and we hope to be better, URA is a decent team and we respect them but we want to complete the double over them.”

On his part, Express assistant captain and goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga maintained they are more than prepared to come up against the Tax Collectors and their main target is to get a win.

“We’ve been working on some of our weaknesses from the first round,” Muwanga told the same portal. “Right now as we head for the second round, we’re in shape and ready to achieve our target which is winning silverware.

“As for tomorrow’s [Saturday] game, URA is a big team with good players but we are prepared more than them, we’re at home so we shall convert our chances and score to win the game.”

Bbosa’s charges will look to better their first-round heroics which saw them collect 32 points from 15 games scoring 22 goals, conceding seven with one defeat.

However, they will have to achieve a positive start minus Senkaaba, who scored the winning goal in the first round meeting, as he is yet to recover from injury, the same as left-back Arthur Kiggundu while midfielder Abel Etrude will also miss out with a knock on the knee.

The Red Eagles are unbeaten at home in four league games, they have kept five clean sheets in their last six games and eight in total in the top-tier.

URA have come out on top more in this fixture managing 10 wins to Express FC’s three with 10 draws between the sides in their last 23 meetings.