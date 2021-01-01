Bbosa: Express FC still in title hunt despite Mbarara City draw

The veteran tactician bemoans the Red Eagles' failure to use their chances but maintains they are still in the title race

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa has maintained they are still in the race to clinch the Ugandan Premier League title despite dropping points in a 1-1 draw against Mbarara City on Saturday.

The Red Eagles lost ground in the race for the title after Mbarara scored late in the match at Wankulukuku Stadium through Henry Kitengenyi, to cancel Martin Kizza's goal and dent their hopes, as they needed a win in order to close in on the leading duo of Vipers SC and Uganda Revenue Authority FC.

Kizza scored in the 47th minute but Kitengenyi, a former Vipers striker, struck in the 72nd minute, but despite the draw coach Bbosa has maintained they are still firmly in the title race because teams have only played three rounds of matches in the second round of the top-flight.

“The most important thing is we picked a point and also we’re still in the title hunt because we have only played three second-round games,” Bbosa told the club’s official website after the game.

“All we have to do is to be more aggressive to be able to have more chances which we should also convert. So our nest focus is our away game [against Bright Stars] and we shall approach it with the mindset of getting three points.”

On his part, midfielder Godfrey Lwesibawa echoed Bbosa’s sentiments, insisting their main target is to win the title despite dropping the points, adding they will rectify mistakes that arose during the match and get ready for the next assignment.

“We managed to pick a point at home, it’s definitely not the result we wanted because a win was our target but we take a point,” Lwesibawa told the same portal.

“Our main target remains winning the league and we shall go back and correct our mistakes, we want to be able to score more but mostly use our chances.”

The first half of the game was highlighted by fine saves from Express custodian Mathias Muwanga. The shot-stopper was called into action as early as the 17th-minute when he spilt winger Solomon Okwalinga’s goal-bound shot out for a corner which was later dealt with.

Denis Mubuya’s good run 17 minutes later from the right-wing could have yielded an assist but his poor cross was way off the target.

However, it was Kambale’s header two minutes to the half-time break that stood out, the lanky forward miscued his header from close range after left-back Sadiq Ssekyembe had delivered a good cross, which summed up the first period.

The draw means Express will remain third on the log on 37 points, five behind leaders URA and Vipers after 18 matches played, and they will next face an away trip to Kavumba Recreation Centre against Bright Stars on Tuesday.