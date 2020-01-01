Bbosa: Express FC should compete for titles and no longer battle relegation

The Ugandan coach now sets a target for the club he helped to avoid relegation in the just ended 2019-20 campaign

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa has revealed his immediate task is to help the side to avoid playing in relegation battles every season.

Express finished ninth in the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League campaign after Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) moved to end the season owing to the coronavirus pandemic with Vipers SC being declared the champions.

Bbosa, who has returned to Express after signing a new three-year contract, now says he wants to come up with a competitive squad, able to challenge their rivals in the top-flight among them KCCA FC, Vipers and SC Villa.

“We want to bring the team to the level where it will be competing for trophies,” Bbosa is quoted by New Vision.

“Express is a well-known traditional club. She is a big brand that does not need to be in relegation dogfights. I promise the fans that we are ready to do anything that will make this club great again.

“Before I left Express it was performing well and in good positions and I hope and believe that it's where we are going. We are working on so many things to ensure that we revamp Express. This is a big club with a rich history so it should aim for big things.”

Express moved to extend Bbosa’s contract after he moved the club from relegation after he came in to replace sacked George Ssimwogerere.

In a recent interview, Bbosa, who last won the UPL title with Express in 2012 serving as Sam Ssimbwa's assistant coach, revealed specific duties his backroom members will be handling.

“I’m going to work with [James] Odoch, [Sam] Kawalya, [Ayub] Balyejusa, and [Hassan] Mubiru; who like me, all played for the club and love it at heart,” Bbosa told reporters.

“Kawalya will work with the goalkeepers, Mubiru with the strikers, Balyejusa and Odoch with midfielders and me with the defenders on top of conducting the entire training sessions.”

The tactician believes the objectives of the club can be achieved in three years.

“The first year will be for rebuilding, the second, we will go for the title and the third will be a real business. With my favoured 4-3-3 counter-attacking formation and with right players, expect Express to be back.”