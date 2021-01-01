Bbosa: Express FC respect Onduparaka FC but ‘we have to win’

The veteran tactician rallies the Red Eagles to be wary of the Caterpillars when the two sides face off in the top-flight match

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa has stated they have prepared well to get maximum points against Onduparaka FC in a Ugandan Premier League match on Wednesday.

The Red Eagles, fresh from beating champions Vipers SC 1-0 away in their last league assignment, will be hoping to keep the momentum going by winning their second straight game against the Caterpillars at Wankulukuku Stadium.

Bbosa has explained the importance of getting a win in the fixture and admitted having respect for the visitors whom he said have always troubled them in previous matches.

“We have been basically correcting past mistakes from our 1-0 away win over Vipers,” Bbosa told the club’s official website.

“We know Onduparaka have managed to pick points against us in the past and we respect them but we have prepared well I would say.

“The boys have been working on finishing and I am hopeful we shall come out on top.”

Forward Frank Kalanda echoed coach Bbosa’s sentiments insisting their main target is to get maximum points from the fixture.

“I want to, first of all, appreciate the team for our last performance away to Vipers,” Kalanda told the same portal. “That win gave us a lot of confidence ahead of our home game against Onduparaka.

“We picked a point away in the first meeting but we have prepared better and I am sure we shall manage a victory.”

Bbosa will head into the match minus three key players Abel Etrude, George Senkaaba, and Arthur Kiggundu, both of whom are still ruled out of action due to injuries while central defender Issa Lumu is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Article continues below

In the history of the league, this will be the 10th meeting between both sides with the visitors having managed four wins compared to the hosts’ one win and four draws between them.

So far in this campaign, third-placed Express have managed 11 wins, five at home and six away, while Onduparaka, who are placed 11th on the 16-team table, have picked up two wins from their last five outings.

A win for the Red Eagles will take them to 43 points on the log.