Bbosa: Express FC respect SC Villa but ‘we are going to Bombo to win’

The veteran Ugandan tactician is confident his Red Eagles will seal a double over the Jogoos as they face off in a top derby

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa has stated they have a lot of respect for ‘decent’ rivals SC Villa but they will go for nothing less than a win when the two sides clash in a Ugandan Premier League match on Wednesday.

The two oldest clubs in Ugandan history will face off at Bombo Military grounds for the second round derby with the Red Eagles seeking to seal a double over the Jogoos whom they beat 1-0 in the first round meeting courtesy of a goal from striker George Ssenkaaba.

The Red Eagles have put up a decent run so far across all competitions, reaching the Round of 16 in the Uganda Cup and also sitting third on the 16-team league table with only one defeat from 16 matches.

The recent run of results has left coach Bbosa believing they have what it takes to seal a double over their rivals in the derby.

“We’ve prepared well after our last game [1-0 win] over Kyetume FC in the Uganda Cup,” Bbosa told the club’s official website ahead of the match.

“Our main concentration has been on correcting mistakes and also finishing because we want to be able to score enough goals, we’re hopeful of tomorrow’s [Wednesday’s] game.

“We know it’s a derby and we respect SC Villa because they’re a decent team but we are going to Bombo to win.”

On his part, winger Martin Kiiza, who signed for the team a week ago and has managed to feature in three matches so far, is confident they will get the three points against Villa.

“I am so happy the club is doing very well, I am happy I was welcomed very well and I’ve settled in well and I am enjoying,” Kiiza told the same portal.

“As a club, we have a very big game tomorrow [Wednesday], we expect a very tough opponent but we’re very organized and we’ve trained very well so hopefully, we get the three points to keep the momentum.

“For the fans, it will be a good game to watch but what is important is to get the three points, and hopefully we will do.”

Bbosa will, however, face the Jogoos without the services of his centre-back Murushid Juuko, who is suspended after picking a red card in the last league game against URA FC while Abel Etrude remains sidelined with a knee injury as well as Arthur Kiggundu and Senkaaba.

The last 23 matches between the two teams have seen Express pick up eight wins to Villa’s nine with six draws in between them and there are 22 league titles in between the two giant clubs where the Red Eagles have won six titles while Villa have managed 16.

Express are currently unbeaten at home across all competitions, managing 11 wins. 10 in the league and one in the domestic cup.