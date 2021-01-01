Bbosa: Express FC respect Police FC but ‘our target is to win all home games’

The tactician reveals the Red Eagles' target is to win all their home matches starting with the clash against the Law Enforcers

Express FC tactician Wasswa Bbosa has revealed as much as they have respect for Police FC their intention is to win all their home matches in the Ugandan Premier League.

The Red Eagles will turn their attention to the top-flight after they secured their quarter-final slot in the Uganda Cup when they host the Law Enforcers on matchday 22 at Wankulukuku Stadium on Saturday.

Express will focus on completing the double over the Cops having won the first round meeting 1-0 and according to Bbosa, they have already shifted their focus to the league match and have set a target of winning all their remaining home matches.

“We shifted our focus to the league immediately after we advanced to the cup quarters,” Bbosa told the club’s official website.

“We respect Police because they are a decent side with a good coach but the target remains winning all our home games to keep in reach with the table leaders.”

On his part, forward Mustafa Kiragga maintained their focus is to win to make their home ground a fortress for teams and they have prepared well to beat Police.

“Advancing to the quarter-finals of the Uganda Cup was a major boost for the team and as we prepare to face Police tomorrow [Saturday], the focus is on getting maximum points,” Kiragga told the same portal.

“We have always wanted to make home a fortress and the game against Police won’t be any different, the boys have prepared well and I am positive we shall win.”

Bbosa has received an injury boost with winger Issa Lumu returning from injury and will be available for selection, George Senkaaba will not feature due to injury, while midfielder Abel Etrude and left-back Arthur Kiggundu have resumed training but are subject to passing late fitness tests.

This will be the 24th meeting between both sides with Express managing 10 wins while Police FC have managed to pick up six wins with seven draws between them.

Express are unbeaten in 12 outings at home across all competitions while fifth-placed Police have picked up three wins in their last five outings and are six points behind the Red Eagles on the log.