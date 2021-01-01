Bbosa: Express FC ready to end run of draws vs Soltilo Bright Stars

The veteran tactician explains their readiness to halt a run of two draws when they travel to face Brights Stars at Kavumba

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa is of the opinion they are facing a very tricky away fixture against Soltilo Bright Stars in the Ugandan Premier League.

The Red Eagles, who are in search of their first in three outings, will hit the road for a short trip to Kavumba recreation grounds to face Bright Stars on Tuesday.

It is a game Bbosa has claimed will be difficult for his side as they will be coming up against a very stubborn team, who have a squad of young players and a very good coach.

Nevertheless, he has called on his side to end their recent run of two draws, with a win.

“We’ve prepared well following our 1-1 draw at home to Mbarara city [last Saturday],” Bbosa told the club’s official website.

“We now play away to Bright Stars a team I would call stubborn because they have a squad of young players with a good coach but our focus now is to improve our performance having done two consecutive draws.

“The boys know our focus is to win the game and keep close in the title race, we’ve worked on our finishing and defending our set-pieces better.”

Meanwhile, Express captain Enock Walusimbi said he was ready to face his former side with the aim of getting maximum points from the fixture.

“Ahead of tomorrow’s [Tuesday’s] game away to Bright Stars, our focus is on winning,” Walusimbi told the same portal.

“As a team, we are happy that Murushid [Juuko’s] return from suspension, it gives us more confidence but I also know I will be facing my former side, however, my focus will be on helping the team get three points.”

Article continues below

Experienced centre-back Murushid Juuko will return from suspension after missing the last two matches, but the Red Eagles will miss the services of Godfrey Lwesibawa, who is suspended, while Abel Etrude, Arthur Kiggundu, and George Senkaaba remain long-term absentees.

In the history of the league, this will be the 13th meeting between the two sides with Express winning five times, Bright Stars have picked up one win with six draws in their 12 games.

This season, Bright Stars have managed four wins in their last five outings across all competitions.