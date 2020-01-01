Bbosa: Express FC ready for their biggest derby against SC Villa

The Red Eagles promise to beat their rivals who won this fixture home and away last season

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa has reminded his team to remember how big their derby against SC Villa is as the two giants face off in a Ugandan Premier League (UPL) match on Saturday.

With 22 league titles between them, the Red Eagles and the Jogoos fixture has always been a sharp divider in Ugandan football for time immemorial and the latest meeting which comes on matchday five finds the Red Eagles in pursuit of a second league win of the season.

Bbosa, who has managed both sides, has now told his players to know the importance of the match and promised a win from the fixture to be played at Wankulukuku.

“We’ve been working on our finishing which I felt was lacking when we plated against Mbarara City,” Bbosa told the club’s official website ahead of the match. “We know how big a game this is but the players know the target is a win but we respect Villa because they are a decent side.”

On his part, Express captain Enock Walusimbi, who is returning to the squad after a three-match serving suspension for a straight red card he received against Onduparaka FC, feels they have what it takes to win the derby.

“Am glad to be back from suspension, the team has trained well and worked on their mistakes,” Walusimbi told the club website.

“The competition for who starts is healthy and whoever the coach will choose will have one target to win the game.”

The last 12 meetings between the two sides have seen Express win thrice while Villa have managed six victories with three draws between them.

Express FC are unbeaten this season managing five points from a possible nine in the three games played so far but must be wary of Villa, who won this fixture home and away last season.

Despite Walusimbi returning to boost the Red Eagles, midfielder Ibrahim Kayiwa is not available due to an ankle injury, forward Kiragga Mustafa will miss out due to a delayed ITC, Kakooza Mahad Yaya has already been ruled out due to a knee injury while Musiige Charles will face a late fitness test with his muscle injury.