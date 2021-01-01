Bbosa: Express FC put bodies on the line to gun down Police FC

The veteran tactician reveals how they planned to get a win against the law enforcers away from home on Tuesday

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa has explained how his team worked hard to defeat Police FC 1-0 in a Ugandan Premier League match played on Tuesday.

The Red Eagles went into the match at Omondi Stadium in Lugogo having failed to score in two straight matches, which had seen them lose 1-0 against UPDF FC away and then draw 0-0 against Kyetume FC at home.

However, forward Erick Kambale rose the highest after a poor clearance by Police defenders to nod the only goal on the day home with eight minutes to go and hand them a win in their final match of the first round.

Bbosa has now revealed how they planned to beat the law enforcers and also praised his charges for putting their bodies on the line to grind out the vital win.

“First of all we planned for this game, the technical team has been watching their [Police] highlights, our plan worked well,” Bbosa told the club’s official website after the game.

“We didn’t want them to possess the ball which we did, we pressed more and used our chances, the boys [with tired legs] put their bodies on the line and we got the win.

“We are happy that we have ended the first round this way, we’re going back to strategise and become a better team in the second round.”

The game also saw keeper Denis Otim make his debut for the Red Eagles and speaking after the match, the custodian has expressed his delight at keeping a clean sheet.

“I am so humbled to play my first game for the club, the result means a lot to me,” Otim told the same portal. “Winning on my debut and keeping a clean sheet, I am very humbled and honoured.

“I give thanks to the coaches and everyone behind us, as we go into the break, this win means a lot because we are going back to reorganize and bounce back stronger and better.”

The first half had little to write home about with much of it being played during a heavy downpour, both teams struggling to put together a string of passes and maintain possession.

The playing surface at Omondi Stadium had a few spots that were waterlogged making it impossible to have any rhythm.

After the recess, Wasswa Bbosa’s charges came all out mostly using the flanks, with Godfrey Lwesibawa and Charles Musiige, but Police goalkeeper Derrick Ochan always came through to keep the hosts in the game.

With eight minutes left, it looked like the Red Eagles were dropping points once more but Kambale had other ideas, the 20-year-old rose highest to head the ball into the back of the net following a defensive mistake, sending the visiting side’s fans into wild celebrations.

The win took the Red Eagles to second position on the 16-team log on 32 points, two ahead of defending champions Vipers SC and one behind table leaders URA FC.