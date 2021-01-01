Bbosa: Express FC persistence handed them vital Vipers SC win

The veteran tactician lauds the Red Eagles for a solid display which yielded maximum points against title rivals the Venoms

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa has lauded his charges for a persistent display that earned them a crucial 1-0 win against Vipers SC in a Ugandan Premier League match on Friday.

The Red Eagles went into the match seeking to end a bad run of results that has seen them go for three matches without a win and it was no surprise when they scored through midfielder John Byamukama to silence the Venoms in their backyard.

The win also ended Vipers's unbeaten run at home which had stretched to last season and coach Bbosa has praised his team for playing as a unit to carry the day and remain in contention to win the title this season.

“We’re happy for the win, we have been struggling with injuries but the boys worked hard, they persisted and worked as a team to win,” Bbosa said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“We now shift focus to the next game, the most important thing is we are still in the title race, the focus was up there and we didn’t want to lose the game.”

On his part, goalscorer, Byamukama, who was later named the man of the match at St Mary’s Kitende, termed the win as very important for his side as they try to close the gap with the leading pack on the log.

“First of all I am very happy to score my second goal for the club,” Byamukama told the same portal. “This goal though is very important because we managed a win.

“Today’s [Friday’s] win is very important for us because we are trying to close the gap on the top of the table.”

Express started out slowly, playing safe, just two minutes into the game, Martin Kiiza crossed the ball into the box three minutes later but Charles Musiige failed to link up very well but it was Godfrey Lwesibawa’s drive into the box that could have counted only for him to run the ball a bit more, making it easy for goalkeeper Bashir Ssekgya to collect.

The hosts could have taken the lead through Disan Galiwango’s corner in the 26th minute but Paul Mucurezi’s header went slightly over the bar and the Red Eagles responded as Erick Kambale could have given them the lead but his misguided header in the 42nd minute was way off target.

After the break, both sides played safe but it was Byamukama who made everyone (home fans too) stand on their feet with his screamer.

Standing slightly out of the 18-yard area, Kizza cut in from the left and passed to him, he timed his shot perfectly and it went past a helpless Ssekgya into the top right corner of the net.

The win took the Red Eagles to third position on the 16-team table with 40 points from 20 matches, three fewer than table-toppers Vipers, while URA are third on 43 points.