Bbosa: Express FC have worked on their aggression to score against Mbarara City

The Ugandan tactician explains how the Red Eagles have sharpened their strike force as they face the Ankole Lions at home

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa has stated they have worked on their aggressiveness to convert chances ahead of their Ugandan Premier League match against Mbarara City on Saturday.

The Red Eagles come into the match at Wankulukuku Stadium having failed to find the back of the net when they played away to SC Villa in a 0-0 draw at Bombo Military grounds on Wednesday.

“We picked up a point away against SC Villa in the derby, it wasn’t what we wanted but we took a point and ahead of tomorrow’s [Saturday’s] game [against Mbarara], we’ve been working on our aggressiveness and converting our chances,” Bbosa told the club’s official website.

“We want to be able to create and score goals.”

Bbosa’s sentiments were echoed by left-back Sadiq Ssekyembe, who maintained they have sharpened their strike force.

“Personally I have been getting better by the day since I came in for Arthur [Kiggundu], the boys have helped me settle well and ahead of the home game against Mbarara, the first leg in Mbarara wasn’t easy but we managed a point,” Ssekyembe told the same portal.

“I, however, think this time around, we are well prepared, we’ve worked on our finishing and crosses into the final third and I am certain we shall get maximum points.”

Bbosa’s charges will be looking for their sixth home league win of the season with the target of reducing the gap with joint table leaders URA FC and Vipers SC, both of whom won their respective matches on Friday.

While Vipers SC beat Kitara FC 3-0 away, the Tax Collectors secured a 3-1 win against BUL FC and the two results have put pressure on the Red Eagles as they have to win against a side who forced them to a 1-1 draw in the first round meeting in Mbarara.

The Red Eagles will once again miss the services of their entire backline Murushid Juuko, who will be serving his last suspension, Abel Etrude is still unavailable due to a knee problem while forward George Senkaaba has resumed light training sessions. However, this game comes too early for the latter player and left-back Kiggundu.

In the history of the league, the two teams have met eight times, with both teams managing three wins apiece and two draws in the process, and the last time Express registered a win against the Ankole Lions was on September 9, 2019, Daniel Shabene notching a last gasp winner.

Mbarara, who are placed 11th on the 16-team league table, have managed two wins in their last five outings while the Red Eagles have managed three wins in their last five outings across all competitions.