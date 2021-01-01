Bbosa: Express FC have to cope with fixture schedule and maintain unbeaten run against Kitara FC

The veteran tactician explains how prepared they are to face the promoted side in the away match set for Wakiso District

Despite the intense schedule of fixtures, Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa has stressed the importance of at least keeping their unbeaten run intact when they face Kitara FC in a Ugandan Premier League match on Tuesday.

The Red Eagles will make a short trip to Kavumba recreational grounds in Wakiso District to face the newly-promoted side. They have a 10-match unbeaten run and want to keep the pressure on table-toppers and champions Vipers SC.

Coach Bbosa has admitted with the fixtures coming thick and fast, they must strive to protect their good start to the season and also take it a game at a time.

“We’re back at it again, the games are coming in thick and fast, and honestly load management is key,” Bbosa said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“The boys know the task ahead, keep the unbeaten run intact but most importantly, take it one game at a time, Kitara won’t be an easy opponent but we’ve prepared well and we shall take the game as it comes.”

Express forward Frank Kalanda has stated the game against Kitara will give Express the chance to pick maximum points and continue to surge forward in the race to win the league title.

“I look at this game as another opportunity for the team to pick up maximum points,” Kalanda told the club’s official website. “We’ve prepared well and the focus is on winning.

“We know we have other teams breathing down our necks on the table but we’re only worried about doing our job and we’re not complacent at all.”

The Red Eagles have picked up three away wins so far this season but it’s the last three games that have stood out, back-to-back away wins against BUL FC and MYDA FC and another home win against Wakiso Giants scoring 13 times and conceding once in the process.

Article continues below

But Bbosa will miss the services of winger Godfrey Lwesibawa, who is suspended after amassing three yellow cards.

The two sides will be meeting for the first time in the league but in the previous two matches in the domestic, Kitara have won both.

In the current campaign, Kitara are placed 15th on the 16-team table and are yet to win a match from 10 matches played.