Bbosa: Express FC have right mentality to keep winning vs Busoga United

The veteran tactician remains confident of picking up another three points when they play at home in a league fixture on Friday

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa has singled out the mentality of his players as the reason they have a chance to beat Busoga United in a Ugandan Premier League match on Friday.

The unbeaten Red Eagles will host Busoga at Muteesa II stadium Wankulukuku seeking to dislodge champions Vipers SC from the top of the 16-team league table.

And ahead of the match, coach Bbosa has maintained their readiness to do the job owing to the players’ strong mentality in the league so far and their desire to keep winning their matches, especially when playing at home.

“The most important thing is the players’ mentality, they know we have to keep winning especially at home and I can tell you the concentration levels are very high,” Bbosa told the club’s official website ahead of the match.

“We tried to creating many chances in our last away game [vs Kitara FC] but the pitch [Kavumba Recreation] didn’t make matters any better, the surface was bumpy and it was hard for the boys to convert the chances but I think it’s different this time around, we’re home and we shall try to convert as many chances as we can.”

Express captain Enock Walusimbi echoed coach Bbosa’s sentiments by stating: “Our last win [away to Kitara] was a tough one but we learnt our lessons and I am sure the lads have corrected the mistakes in training.

“We have the right mentality to keep winning the games and we shall.”

The Red Eagles have racked up seven wins (three at home and four away) from 11 games, making them one of only two clubs to stay unbeaten in the league.

The team has been boosted with the return of winger Godfrey Lwesibawa who has served his suspension for amassing yellow cards and missed the Kitara game while forward George Senkaaba will miss the clash after he was ruled out for six weeks.

Senkabba picked up multiple partial tears of his Achilles tendon on matchday 11 away to Kitara.

Express has faced Busoga United thrice, the visitors have picked up two wins compared to the home side’s one but worth noting is Busoga are winless in their last six outings, managing four draws and two defeats.