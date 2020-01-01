Bbosa: Express FC deserved more than a draw against Mbarara City

The Red Eagles tactician is happy to have snatched a point in their away fixture but insists they deserved a better result

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa believes his charges should have returned home with maximum points from their Ugandan Premier League (UPL) match against Mbarara City on Wednesday.

Despite taking a deserved lead, the Red Eagles picked a point from the fixture after the match ended 1-1 at the Kakyeeka Stadium.

Right-winger Godfrey Lwesibawa opened the scoring for the Red Eagles from a direct free-kick in the 23rd minute but burly defender Soulyamane Bamba made amends in the 77th minute heading home from a corner to help the hosts nick a point.

While Bbosa is happy to have picked a point from the away tie, the coach insists they deserved to win the game had they used the chances they created especially in the first half before the game turned physical in the second period.

“The game was okay, we could have killed off the game in the first half because we had many chances which we didn’t use and in the second half the game was more physical, they pinned us a lot using bong balls,” Bbosa told the club’s official website after the match.

“However, that said, getting a point here is worth it.”

The Red Eagles started off well against Mbarara with forward George Ssenkaaba bulldozing the visitors’ backline at any opportunity available but he could not find the target.

However, they had to wait until the 23rd minute when Lwesibawa opened the scoring from a direct free-kick, and the goal was enough as the teams headed to the half-time break.

In the second period, Mbarara piled pressure for an equaliser with winger Bashir Mutanda and midfielder Jude Ssemugabi launching several attacks and it came as no surprise when defender Bamba headed in left-back Jasper Ahebwa’s corner to make it 1-1 with thirteen minutes to go.

In other matches played on Wednesday, Vipers SC needed a late comeback to ensure they picked up a 2-1 win over Kitara FC at St Mary’s Stadium.

Paul Mucureezi and Daniel Sserunkuma ensured the champions won their first game after they had gone behind to the debutants 10 minutes after the second half had started.

Brian Mayanja scored the opener for Kitara in the 55th minute but substitutes Mucureezi and Sserunkuma buried their hopes of picking up three points from the under-pressure champions.

At Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru, Kyetume FC condemned debutants UPDF FC to a first loss after claiming a 1-0 win.

Express will next take on old rivals SC Villa at Wankulukuku on Sunday.