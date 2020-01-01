Bbosa: Express FC coach optimistic of good run in 2020/21 UPL campaign

The former champions have signed 18 players who they believe will help them challenge for top positions next season

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa is optimistic his charges will have a good 2020/21 Ugandan Premier League season owing to the signings they have made.

The six-time league champions have signed 18 players in preparations for the forthcoming campaign. The tactician believes the signed players will help the Wankulukuku-based team challenge for the league title and that fans have every reason to be optimistic as well.

"I thank our bosses for the support extended to us in this [Covid-19] period, they have been able to give us all players we asked without hesitation," Bbosa told Express TV.

"I [urge] all fans to be hopeful, this season’s recruitment is going to be fruitful because we have recruitments across all departments on the pitch. We now have young players who can compete."

Even when football was suspended in Uganda, the tactician has explained what he did to ensure the players are fit.

"Despite [Covid-19] situation, which led to the suspension of public gathering and training, my players are in good shape," Bbosa continued.

"With the help of my technical team, which I lead, we have been monitoring these players by giving them individual training programs. As you well know, public open training are yet to resume, and by the time we commence, we will be on the right track."

Bbosa further states nothing has changed as far as the team targets are concerned. He further exuded confidence that experienced defender Murushid Jjuuko will have a positive impact on the Red Eagles.

"Our targets haven’t changed, and in three years we will at least win a trophy for Express, as we promised when getting this job," he added.

"And our bosses know about it because Express are here to compete and that is what it is known for; to be victorious.

"We are so grateful for players like Murushid Jjuuko who adds a lot on our defence especially in experience and confidence because every other team is built starting from the defence."

The Wankulukuku Red Eagles finished ninth in the abandoned 2019/20 season with 31 points.

Vipers SC were crowned as champions and will be playing in the Caf Champions League while KCCA FC, who finished second, got the right to play in the Caf Confederation Cup.