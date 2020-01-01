Bbosa: Express FC coach optimistic of a successful 2020/21 UPL campaign

The Wankulukuku-based charges are targeting silverware by the end of the season

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa is optimistic of a successful 2020/21 Ugandan Premier League season.

The Red Eagles players were on a retreat from Friday, November 20 to Sunday, November 23 in preparations for the forthcoming campaign. The experienced tactician believes the outing was a success and it will positively impact the team.

"This [retreat] is one of a kind; I have been at Express FC for a while but I have never seen such a level of organization," Bbosa said as quoted by the club's website.

"I am glad and happy that this retreat was a success and I know this will go a long way for us having a successful season."

Betway Uganda county director Adella Agaba Nyaruhuma emphasized discipline which he believes will be key in their bid to secure silverware.

"I would like you [players] to understand that the brand you are representing is huge and I kindly request you to be disciplined," the official said.

"You can’t achieve anything if you don’t have discipline.

"We have organized this retreat to ensure that players get a different environment as we prepare for the new season and I am sure we have achieved our goal.

"Going forward I expect teamwork, discipline, and focus and I am sure we are getting silverware at the end of the season."

The six-time league champions signed 18 players in preparation for the forthcoming campaign.

Coach Bbosa had pointed out initially nothing has changed as far as the team targets are concerned. He further exuded confidence that experienced defender Murushid Jjuuko will have a positive impact on the Red Eagles.

"Our targets haven’t changed, and in three years we will at least win a trophy for Express, as we promised when getting this job," he added.

"And our bosses know about it because Express are here to compete and that is what it is known for; to be victorious.

"We are so grateful for players like Murushid Jjuuko who adds a lot on our defence especially in experience and confidence because every other team is built starting from the defence."

The Wankulukuku Red Eagles finished ninth in the abandoned 2019/20 season with 31 points.

Vipers SC were crowned as champions and will be playing in the Caf Champions League while KCCA FC, who finished second, got the right to play in the Caf Confederation Cup.