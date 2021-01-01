Bbosa: Express FC coach insists on importance of win over Vipers SC

The Red Eagles have collected just two points from their latest three top-tier matches and are aiming at changing that

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa has insisted his charges have to win their Ugandan Premier League game against reigning champions Vipers SC on Friday if they are to stay in contention for the league title.

The Red Eagles have been struggling for consistency, and have not won any of their last three top-tier outings. They drew 0-0 with SC Villa before being held to a 1-1 draw against 10-man Mbarara City.

Their latest game ended in a 2-1 loss away to Bright Stars.

The tactician now believes the game against the Venoms is a good opportunity for his charges to make their intent clear.

"After playing three games without a win, we think Friday's game is a must-win, for us to remain in the title race, we have to win against our closest challengers and the boys know we have to win," Bbosa said ahead of the match.

"Also, we hope some players will be available both from suspensions and injury so we’re set."

Experienced defender Murushid Juuko, who will be playing against his former team, conceded they are disappointed with their last outing against Bright Stars but remained optimistic it will change at St Mary's Kitende.

"We have prepared very well in the defence, midfield, and attacking side of the team so that we go to Kitende and get the three points," the experienced defender stated.

"We were disappointed with the result of the last game but [on Friday] the boys are ready. If we follow the coach’s tactics we shall surely win. It is also a great opportunity to face my former team but I want to win and it will be a great motivation for me as a player."

This is going to be the 23rd meeting between the sides in all competitions. The Venoms have a better record, having won 10 matches as compared to Express' three with the remaining nine matches ending in draws.

The two teams settled in a 1-1 draw in the last meeting.

Express are placed third on the log with 37 points, six behind the Venoms who are on top alongside Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC.