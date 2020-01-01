Bbosa explains why Express FC signed Walusimbi from Bright Stars FC

The Red Eagles' latest addition has been received with both arms open after he sealed a two-year contract on Friday

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa has revealed the reasons he decided to sign defender Enock Walusimbi.

The versatile defender was unveiled by the Red Eagles three days ago, after arriving from Bright Stars FC, to pen a two-year contract.

Bbosa, who has so far signed 15 players this transfer window, has revealed what drove him to sign the 22-year-old defender ahead of the new Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season.

“I have always kept an eye on Enock [Walusimbi] and those that know him can agree with me that he brings a lot to us,” Bbosa told the club’s official website.

“His game intelligence and leadership qualities are next to none.”

On signing for the team on Friday, Walusimbi said: “I am grateful for the opportunity to become an Express player, this club has a lot of history so much so that I’ve always wanted to be part of it.”

The 22-year-old has also featured for regional sides Nansana and Luweero United but it’s his time at Solito Bright Stars where he stood out, marshalling the backline for three seasons as well as captaining the side.

Most notably “Lucio” guided the Buganda Province Region to the 2019 Fufa Drum, scoring one goal in the process.

His arrival is a huge boost to coach Bbosa's backline, as they try to avoid a repeat of last season where the club leaked in over 35 goals, He also becomes the 14th signing for the upcoming campaign.

The other new signings at Express include goalkeepers Denis Otim and Cryspus Kusiima, right-back Richard Bbosa, midfielders Isaac Nsengiyunva, Abel Eturude, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Ibrahim Kayiwa, Mahad Kakooza, Baker Sakah, Faisal Ssekyanzi, and forwards Charles Musiige and Kiragga Mustafa.

Express will be keen to win their seventh Ugandan Premier League (UPL) title when the new season kicks off.

On Saturday, the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) confirmed they had postponed the start of the league by at least a month.

Initially, Fufa had set October 17 as a tentative date for the start of the new campaign, but it is not going to be the case as the Federation and clubs struggle to align themselves with the guidelines given to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.