BBC News apologise for ‘Manchester United are rubbish’ ticker blunder

The BBC has issued an apology after the headline "Manchester United are rubbish" appeared on the ticker at the bottom of the screen during their morning news broadcast.

After realising their mistake a few hours later, Annita McVeigh, their presenter at the time, apologised, explaining that it was the result of someone learning to use the ticker system.

"Weather rain everywhere," was another perplexing headline that followed.

What did the BBC say?

McVeigh said of the incident: "Just while we are on the subject of football, a little earlier some of you may have noticed something pretty unusual on the ticker that runs along the bottom of the screen with news.

"It was making a comment about Manchester United and I hope that Manchester United fans weren't offended by it. Let me just explain what was happening.

"Behind the scenes, someone was training to learn how to use the ticker and to put the text on the ticker so they were just writing random things not in earnest and that comment appeared. So apologies if you saw that and you were offended, and you are a fan of Manchester United, that was certainly a mistake and was not meant to appear on the screen."

