Bbakka, Katuba arrive to boost Uganda squad in Dubai

The duo’s arrival is expected to be good news especially after Denis Onyango and Derrick Nsimbabi did not join the rest of the squad

Uganda’s Dubai training camp has been boosted by the arrival of foreign-based duo Alexis Bbakka and Alex Kakuba.

The Cranes are in the Middle East for a week-long training session ahead of the November double-header against South Sudan in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Bbakka of Umea FC and CD Cova Piedade’s Kakuba are expected to boost the team that is already missing captain Denis Onyango of Mamelodi Sundowns and Smouha SC's Derrick Nsibambi.

The number of foreign-based players now at the camp is 11 and head coach Johnathan McKinstry is still expecting Edrisa Lubega from Estonia to link up with the squad at the Ocean View Hotel.

“The duo will join the rest of the team in a class session today [Friday] before taking part in their first training session under floodlights later this evening at the JA Training Centre, Jebel Ali,” Fufa confirmed.

“The training camp in Dubai is in line with the Cameroon 2021 Afcon qualification campaign double-header against South Sudan slated for November as well as the Chan Tournament in Cameroon.”

The team eventually landed on Thursday after initial plans were delayed by a late travel clearance. Fufa has not confirmed whether the Cranes will face any opponent for a friendly match before the conclusion of the training camp.

McKinstry will have to conduct the training without his goalkeeper coach Fred Kajoba, who earlier confirmed the absence was occasioned by the treatment he is undergoing.

Players currently in the training camp:

Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume, Uganda), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda), David Owori (SC Villa, Uganda), Bright Anukani (KCCA, Uganda), Saidi Kyeyune (URA, Uganda), Paul Mbowa (URA, Uganda), Samuel Kato (KCCA, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers SC), Shafiq Kagimu (URA, Uganda), Karim Watambala (Vipers, Uganda).

Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), Nicholas Wadada (Azam FC), Elvis Bwomono (Southend United), Salim Jamal (Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan), Roy Jayden Onen (Reading, England), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Allan Kateregga (Erbil SC, Iraq), Alexis Bbakka (Umea FC, Sweden), Alex Kakuba (CD Cova Piedade, Portugal)

Officials:

Leader of Delegation: Ronnie Kalema (FUFA Executive Committee member)

Johnathan McKinstry (Head coach), Abdallah Mubiru (Assistant Coach), Livingston Mbabazi (Assistant Coach), Ibrahim Mugisha (Goalkeeping Coach), Alexander McCarthy (Fitness Trainer), Felix Ayobo (Sports Scientist), Emmanuel Nakabago (Doctor), Regan Innocent Baluku (Doctor), Samuel Mulondo (Kitman), Geoffrey Massa (Team manager), Paul Mukatabala (Team officer), Ronald Lusulire (Media Officer.