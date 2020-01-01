Bayo responds to Vipers SC exit rumours, Mugerwa hopes for European move

The Venoms star has been linked with a transfer away from the club and he has been key in their pursuit to win the league title

Vipers SC lead scorer Fahad Bayo has dismissed reports linking him with a move away from the club.

Bayo joined the Venoms in 2019 from Buidlcon of Zambia and went on to make a good mark as he has scored 12 goals so far.

His exploits were key as Vipers were leading the Uganda Premier League (KPL) table with 54 points when the competition was suspended in March.

More teams

Bayo is the second striker on the scorers' chart as Steven Mukwala, on loan to Maroons FC, is leading with 13 goals. His exploits saw him linked with a move to other clubs barely after a short period at the Kitende-based side.

“All those are just unfounded rumours because neither I nor Vipers have been approached by any club,” Bayo told Football256.

“I just want to keep on working hard, maintaining my form, helping my team win the title but also maintaining my slot as the leading striker for Uganda.”

Bayo was given his national debut against Malawi in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at the Mandela National Stadium and he says it remains a good career moment. Uganda won the tie 2-0 then.

“That day was so special,” Bayo added.

“I felt so good because it was my first time to play [for] the senior national team and scoring was the icing on the cake so it was amazing for me and hopefully I will continue working hard to remain in the team.”

Vipers were eliminated by Kajjansi United from the Uganda Cup tournament and Bayo says the exit hurt him as he had targeted to lift the domestic cup. The humiliation saw coach Edward Golola and his technical bench dismissed.

“It was a bad result because the Uganda Cup was one of my targets to win but later on, I had to let go because football is all about winning and losing,” Bayo concluded.

Meanwhile, the Cranes midfielder Yasser Mugerwa has revealed his five-season stay in Ethiopia is nearing an end. The 26-year old says he hopes his next move will see him secure a club in Europe.

“It’s been a fantastic and enjoyable time for me in Ethiopia,” Mugerwa told Football256.

Article continues below

“I won the league [with St. George] and dominated the midfield at every club I’ve been at, I think it’s time to look for somewhere else to conquer.”

“Currently my mind is in Europe and not Uganda of course unless otherwise.”

He has played for three clubs in Ethiopia; St George, Fesil Kenema and Shire FC.