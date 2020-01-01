'We promise to serve better because we love Uganda' - Bayo

The striker is expected to play a part for his team on Thursday against the Bright Stars

Uganda striker Fahad Bayo has promised fans the best when the team takes on South Sudan on Thursday.

The Cranes will be hosting the Bright Stars on Thursday at the StartTimes Lugogo Stadium in the Group B of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The forward has further stated the team is ready and are in dire need of maximum points.

"It is unfortunate that there will be no fans, but we promise to serve better because we love our country," the FC Ashdod striker said ahead of the game.

"Fans should expect the best, we want to win because we need these points badly. We are ready and we want it more."

The striker scored his first goal for the Johnathan McKinstry-led side in a 2-0 win over the Flames of Malawi on November 11, 2019.

Uganda started their campaign with a goalless draw away to Burkina Faso, before recording a 2-0 win at home against Malawi.

Emmanuel Okwi and Fahad Bayo scored the goals in the 30th and 68th minutes, respectively, to ensure the East Africa nation went top of the group with four points.

They are playing South Sudan, who started with a 1-0 loss away to Malawi with the lone goal coming in the 68th minute courtesy of Frank Mhango.

The Bright Stars then hosted Burkina Faso at home but ended up falling 2-1 despite putting up a brave fight.

In Group B, both Uganda and Burkina Faso have four points but the former are on top courtesy of a better goal difference. The Flames of Malawi have three points ahead of matchday three actions.

Local-based players:

Goalkeepers: Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC)

Defenders: Galiwango Dissan (Vipers SC), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC), Mbowa Patrick ( URA FC)

Midfielders: Kagimu Shafiq (URA FC), Watambala Karim (Vipers SC)

Forwards: Aheebwa Brian (KCCA FC).

Foreign-based players

Goalkeepers: Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Magoola Jamal Salim (Al Hilal Omdruman, Sudan)

Defenders: Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds FK, Sweden), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Timothy Denis Awany (Sport Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo), Alex Kakuba (CD Cova Piedade, Portugal), Elvis Bwomono (Southend United, England)

Midfielders: Michael Azira (Chicago Fire, USA), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Allan Okello (Paradou, Algeria)

Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Alexis Bbakka (UMEA, Sweden), Fahad Bayo (Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), William Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel, Israel), Uche Ikpeazu (Wycombe Wanderers, England), Edirisa Lubega (Paide Linnameeskond, Estonia)