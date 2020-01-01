Bayo: Former Vipers SC striker believes FC Ashdod success lies in coach’s hands

The forward signed a four-year deal with the Israeli outfit after scoring 12 goals in the Venoms’ successful season

Uganda striker Fahad Bayo has claimed his success at FC Ashdod of Israel will largely depend on the coach.

Bayo signed a four-year deal with Ashdod from Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions Vipers SC and is fighting hard to win the coach’s confidence.

“I am seeing my competitors every day and I am adjusting my personal training accordingly to suit me for a starting spot,” Bayo said as he was quoted by Football256.

“I am ready to fight for playing time but one should remember that the coach always has the final say and it should always be respected.

“Everyone has different attributes and when the coach gets impressed with mine, then I will be on the pitch and I will prove the reason as to why I was brought to this club in the first place.

“On my arrival, I was put in isolation and I could not train with the team. I had to abide by the rules as I was given a special training program executed by the club’s coaches.”

Bayo scored 12 goals for Vipers in the shortened season and emerged as the second-top scorer in the Golden Boot race.

Meanwhile, Bayo’s national coach Johnathan McKinstry has praised his move saying it is one big step towards achieving his European dream.

“I know Bayo has moved to Israel and that is a very positive step for him,” McKinstry told Fufa TV.

“We talked and he told me he had some interests in South Africa, North Africa and even in Tanzania. But we discussed and agreed if he wanted to have an opportunity to move to Europe and start his pathway there the Israel move was important.

“Even if the North African clubs were offering him more money than the Israeli team, Ashdod move was not the one he could turn down as he takes the step into the European context.”

Finally, new Express FC striker Mustafa Kiragga is aware of the herculean task lying ahead for him.

The 19-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Red Eagles and he hopes to earn more than 10 goals in his maiden season at the club.

“As strikers we know we’re judged by the number of goals scored and having joined a big team like Express,” Kiragga said as per Football256.

“It’s written on the wall that I must score goals and in this case, I hope to hit double figures across all competitions.”

The teenager will jostle for a first-team position with Frank Kalanda who scored 11 goals before Fufa cancelled the season.