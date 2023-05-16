What now?! Bayern Munich unlikely to trigger Joao Cancelo €70m purchase option as Man City full-back left in limbo

Bayern Munich are reportedly unwilling to activate the €70m purchase clause of Joao Cancelo, which leaves the Man City full-back's future uncertain.

Cancelo joined on loan in January

Bayern unlikely to activate clause

€70m deemed too high for the defender

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese defender is staring at an uncertain future after failing to impress the Bayern's management following a loan switch from City in the winter transfer window. According to Sky Germany, the Bavarian giants are not willing to trigger the €70 million (£62m/$78m) clause as they think that the figure is too high for the defender, who has been mostly used as a substitute by the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Bayern are willing to negotiate with City to lower the price, they know that the Premier League outfit will unlikely budge from their asking price. Cancelo knows he will most likely depart Munich once the season ends and will return to England to clarify his future.

AND WHAT'S MORE: City will likely deem him surplus to requirements and are reportedly preparing for life without him. However, that leaves the door open for others to make their move, with Sport claiming that Barcelona are ready to bring in the defender on loan. Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, is also reportedly keen on a reunion with Cancelo having previously worked with the Portugal international at City.

WHAT NEXT? Cancelo would hope to resolve his future early in the summer as he can then focus on his performances on the pitch with his new club, if City or Bayern do decide against keeping him on.