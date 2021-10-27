Bayern Munich suffered their worst-ever DFB-Pokal defeat on Wednesday when they were thrashed 5-0 at the hands of Borussia Monchengladbach.

Gladbach took the lead within two minutes and were 3-0 up after 21 minutes, the first time Bayern had ever conceded three goals that early in a German cup match.

Ramy Bensebaini and Breel Embolo each scored a pair of goals for the home side, with Kouadio Kone also finding the net for his first Gladbach goal.

What was said?

"I'm absolutely shocked," Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told ARD after the game. "We just weren't in that match. In every situation they were tougher than us.

"A collective blackout. That was inexplicable. We know how difficult it is always in Gladbach, we discussed that beforehand. It's all difficult to explain, I have to be honest."

Salihamidzic denied that the absence of head coach Julian Nagelsmann, who is currently recovering from Covid-19, had much to do with the result.

"Of course we want the coach to be there. But the defeat has little to do with Dino, rather that we weren't there for the duels at all.

"Everything that could go wrong really went wrong. It has little to do with the coach today."

An historic defeat

Bayern's defeat to Gladbach marked the second consecutive season they had been eliminated from the DFB-Pokal in the round of 32.

It is now the first time since 1994-95 and 1995-96 that Bayern have failed to reach the last 16 in back-to-back seasons of the competition.

Additionally, it is the first time that Bayern have lost any game by at least a five-goal margin since Fortuna Dusseldorf defeated them 7-1 in Bundesliga play in 1978.

1978 - Bayern Munich have lost a game by at least a five-goal margin for the first time since December 1978, 43 years ago, against Fortuna Düsseldorf in Bundesliga (1-7). Stupefaction. #BMGFCB pic.twitter.com/hqaT5D1czf — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 27, 2021

The last time Bayern conceded five goals or more in a game was in November 2019, when Eintracht Frankfurt defeated them 5-1. Head coach Niko Kovac was sacked in the aftermath of that result.

