Bayern Munich 'optimistic' about De Ligt transfer after negotiations with Juventus in Turin

The German champions hope to beat Chelsea to the signing of the Netherlands international this summer

Bayern Munich are positive about their chances of signing Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, sports director Hasan Salihamidzic says. The Bundesliga side are in talks with the Italian team over a possible summer move for the centre-back, while Chelsea are also candidates to sign him.

Juventus are open to selling the Netherlands international because the chances of him signing an extension are small and his current deal is set to expire in summer 2024.

Salihamidzic was in Turin on Monday to continue negotiations for De Ligt and was quizzed about his side's chances of completing a deal after the meetings with the Serie A side.

What did Bayern say about De Ligt?

Asked about Monday's discussion with Juve, Salihamidzic said: "We talked. I can't say anything.

"Is there optimism? Always."

GOAL and SPOX understand that no agreement has yet been reached as of yet.

The offer from the German champions is still below Juve's expectations.

GOAL confirmed last week that Bayern were prepared to make an offer worth a total of €90m (£76m/$91m).

Chelsea in the picture to sign De Ligt

GOAL also reported last week that Chelsea are serious contenders to sign the ex-Ajax star this year. The Blues started talks with the Bianconeri last month.

De Ligt has a €120 million (£102m/$121m) release clause in his contract and Juve are pushing for a fee close to that, but would settle for getting back the €80m (£69m/$82m) they paid to sign him in 2019.

De Ligt has played in 117 games for Juve since making the move from Ajax and scored eight goals.

