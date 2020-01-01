Bayern Munich goalkeeper Neuer signs new contract through to 2023

The 34-year-old Germany international has ended speculation about his future by extending his stay in Bavaria

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has signed a new contract through to the summer of 2023.

The 34-year-old has made 375 appearances for the club since joining from Schalke in 2011. He has helped the Bavarian giants to win 18 trophies in that time, including seven Bundesliga titles, five German Cups and the Champions League in 2013.

He has also earned 92 caps for the German national team and was part of the side that won the World Cup in 2014.

More teams

"Manuel is the best goalkeeper in the world and our captain," Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the club's website.

The four-time UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year's previous deal expired next summer and there had been intense speculation about how negotiations over fresh terms had been proceeding in recent weeks.

Last month Neuer was forced to deny reports he was demanding a five-year deal worth €20 million (£18m/$22m) annually and expressed his disappointment that details from the talks had been leaked in the media.

Bayern's deal to sign fellow goalkeeper Alexander Nubel from Schalke on a free transfer this summer sparked further rumours suggesting Neuer's first-team position was under threat.

It has been speculated that Nubel had been promised minutes to entice him to sign for Bayern, despite Neuer having no desire to step aside just yet.

Football's shutdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic provided a further layer of uncertainty, though the Bundesliga became the first major league to resume behind closed doors last weekend.

With football being played again in Germany, Neuer felt it was the right time to confirm news of his new contract and restate his commitment to the club.

“During the weeks of the shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic, I didn't want to make a decision because nobody knew if, when and how Bundesliga football would continue,” he said.

Article continues below

“It was important for me to continue working with our goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic. Now this has been resolved, I look to the future with great optimism. I feel very comfortable and at home in Bavaria. FC Bayern are one of Europe’s top football clubs.”

Neuer kept a clean sheet as Bayern beat Union Berlin on Sunday in their first game back after the coronavirus shutdown to maintain their four-point lead at the top of the table.

Next up is a clash with Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.