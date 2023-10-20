Bayern Munich hold 'detailed and clarifying' conversation with defender Noussair Mazraoui over Moroccan's pro-Palestine social media posts

Bayern Munich say they have had "detailed and clarifying" conversations with Noussair Mazraoui after the full-back expressed support for Palestine.

The Morocco international made pro-Palestine posts on Instagram following Israel's attacks on Gaza in response to a surprise attack earlier this month.

The social media comments sparked reports that Mazraoui's future at Bayern is under threat, but the club moved to calm tensions by meeting with him after his return from international duty.

A statement from Bayern included a message from the full-back saying: "I condemn all terrorism and terrorist organisations."

The club's statement added: "FC Bayern Munich held a detailed and clarifying conversation with Noussair Mazraoui this week. The reason for the discussion was Mazraoui's Instagram posts in connection with the terror against Israel almost two weeks ago, which led to irritation and criticism.

"FC Bayern and Noussair Mazraoui strongly oppose the transfer of the Middle East conflict and its violence to Germany, which is committed to peace. Hate and violence of any kind have no place in the political culture of Germany.

"FC Bayern stands by Germany's Jewish community and by Israel's side; nothing justifies the murder of children and families.

"FC Bayern believes that football should unleash its power of reconciliation between different cultures, especially in the most difficult moments."

Bayern's CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen added: "Noussair Mazraoui has credibly assured us that as a peace-loving person he resolutely rejects terror and war and he never meant to cause any irritation with his posts. FC Bayern condemns Hamas' attack on Israel."

The Bundesliga champions added that the 25-year-old will not be dropped from the squad, but is unavailable to play against Mainz on Saturday due to an injury.