Bayern Munich consider sensational Loris Karius swoop in post-Manuel Neuer goalkeeper overhaul

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Bayern Munich are weighing up a surprise move for former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius as the German giants prepare for the expected summer retirement of long-serving captain Manuel Neuer. With Jonas Urbig internally earmarked to become the club's next first-choice shot-stopper, hierarchy at the Allianz Arena want to recruit a seasoned deputy ahead of next season.

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Bavarians shortlist experienced goalkeeping deputies

According to Sky Sport reporters Florian Plettenberg and Florian Hartmann, Bayern have included Karius on a shortlist of experienced goalkeepers to support Germany international Urbig next term. Club officials have already decided internally that Urbig will step up as their new number one once Neuer hangs up his gloves after 16 years in Bavaria. Consequently, recruitment chiefs are targeting one or more veteran shot-stoppers to provide reliable cover and competition.

Persistent injuries accelerate veteran departure

After making 607 appearances for the German record champions, 40-year-old Neuer is widely expected to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career at the end of the current campaign. The 2014 World Cup winner sustained another setback during last weekend's away fixture at Mainz and has been ruled out for the remainder of the calendar year.

That latest blow marked the fourth time in 2026 that the veteran custodian has been forced off during a match, having never previously been substituted more than twice inside a single year across his entire career. Despite his mounting fitness troubles, an immediate mid-season retirement is not on the cards, with Neuer determined to rehabilitate a partial tendon tear in his right foot and return between the posts in the New Year.

Fulham stopper joins three-man shortlist

While Karius is viewed by decision-makers at Sabener Strasse as an intriguing candidate capable of offering veteran support behind Urbig, Oliver Baumann remains the board's preferred target at the top of their wish list following his consistent displays over recent seasons.

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Alongside Karius and Baumann, the Bavarian hierarchy are also evaluating a move for Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno. The German outlet states that 34-year-old Leno would welcome a switch to Munich and is willing to accept a backup role, particularly as a return to southern Germany would move him closer to his family home near Stuttgart.

Contractual hurdles shape summer planning

Although Leno's current deal at Craven Cottage expires at the end of the season, Premier League side Fulham hold an option to extend his stay in west London. Bayern management will spend the coming months assessing whether to pursue Baumann, Leno or Karius to complete their goalkeeping reshuffle alongside Urbig. In the meantime, the club must navigate the final games of 2026 without the injured Neuer before his anticipated return in January.