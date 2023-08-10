Wow! Bayern Munich agree €100m+ Harry Kane deal with Tottenham as Spurs star finally set for transfer exit

Bayern Munich have reportedly reached an agreement with Tottenham to sign striker Harry Kane in a deal worth over €100 million.

Bayern agree €100m+ deal with Spurs

Bundesliga giants had multiple bids rejected

Now up to Kane as to whether he leaves

WHAT HAPPENED? Breakthrough! After failing with three bids for the England captain, Bayern Munich have finally convinced Daniel Levy to cave, with David Ornstein reporting that the Bavarians have reached an agreement with Tottenham to sign their star man for a fee of over €100m (£86m/$110m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: So now it's over to Kane. Reports suggested that the 30-year-old had made up his mind that this summer would be the right time to leave Spurs, where he's worshipped by the club's supporters having become their record goalscorer. A move to the Bundesliga champions looks an appealing one, although it's not yet clear if Tottenham's talisman, who had reportedly agreed terms with Bayern earlier in the transfer window, will ultimately complete the switch.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Why the possible hesitance? Kane's contract will expire in 2024 and he'll likely be in a position to pick from a whole host of Europe's elite clubs who would be keen on taking him on a free transfer. So, does he make the move now and guarantee Champions League football, and likely a trophy or two along the way, or wait until next summer and make a decision then?

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? Decision time. Does he stay or does he go? As Kane weighs up what to do next, Tottenham will be in preparation mode for their Premier League opener on Sunday, where they will face Brentford. It's unclear if the latest developments will now mean the 30-year-old is unavailable for selection - all eyes on Ange Postecoglou's press conference later!