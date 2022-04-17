Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn stressed that contract negotiations are not "like an online manager game" as the club remain in discussions with Robert Lewandowski amid the striker's uncertain future.

Lewandowski's contract is set to expire in 2023, and the forward has been linked heavily with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks.

But Kahn says that the two sides have a lot of negotiating to do before anything is finalised as Bayern fully expect to have their star goalscorer back next season.

What did Kahn say about Lewandowski?

"As of today, Robert has a contract with us for next season," Kahn told Sport1. "We are in contact with Robert and want him to stay at Bayern for as long as possible.

"Apparently, some believe that such talks and contract negotiations are just like an online manager game, where I click on something and he then extends his contract. You also have to look at the situation of the players.

"Players who have performed well at this club for many years are outstanding. Robert became a world-class footballer with us. Robert is a player who has the potential to score 30-40 goals every year. Of course, at some point, players like this get the idea that 'I've achieved everything here and won everything'. Then it takes time to convince him to stay here.

"Let's look at the examples of players who changed clubs. What do we identify Ronaldo with? For his time at Real Madrid. What do we identify Messi with? For his time at Barcelona. It's the same with Robert.

"And by the way, such conversations also deal with financial matters. We all know that we have two very difficult years behind us. As a club, you have to think about how you can still manage all of this in the current situation because FC Bayern has also suffered from these last two years.

“We decide when FC Bayern will start contract talks. We know very well what we owe to this player. It's also about having a respectful exchange with the player. We don't let anyone put us under pressure."

'A bit of unrest isn't all that bad'

Amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Lewandowski, Kahn insists the team have not been negatively impacted despite the club's recent Champions League exit at the hands of Villarreal.

Instead, Kahn says a bit of uncertainty is good for a squad like Bayern, who are used to top players coming and going every summer.

"I don't see that at all. That was always the case at Bayern Munich," he said. "Such a discussion can also create a bit of friction in the team, which doesn't have to be that bad.

Article continues below

"A bit of squabbling and unrest isn't all that bad for the working atmosphere. But the players are far too professional to be impressed. The players get along with it without any problems.”

Lewandowski, who joined Bayern in 2014, has 47 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions this season.

Further reading