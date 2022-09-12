Bayer Leverkusen vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Bayer Leverkusen against Atletico Madrid on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States and India

Atletico Madrid will be hoping to pick up their second successive victory when they take on Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League at the BayArena on Tuesday. Diego Simeone's side head into this fixture on the back of a resounding 4-1 win over Celta Vigo in La Liga which should further boost their morale.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen are struggling to find their rhythm this season as they have won just once in six matches in Bundesliga and are reeling at the 17th spot, in the relegation zone.

Their Champions League opener against Club Brugge also ended in disappointment as they were edged out 1-0 in Brussels. However, the German outfit would like to stage a fight back against the Rojiblancos with the help of home support.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK. and India as well as how to stream live online.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Atletico Madrid date & kick-off time

Game: Bayer Leverkusen vs Atletico Madrid Date: September 13/14, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Sep 14) Venue: BayArena, Germany

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Atletico Madrid on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), CBS Sports is showing the game on TV and it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 7 is showing the game between Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports Paramount+ UK BT Sport 7 BT Sport website/app India Sony TEN 3 SD/HD Sony Liv

Atletico Madrid teams news and squad

Atletico continue by plagued by injury concerns to key players. Stefan Savic and Sergio Reguilon will miss the European tie while Jose Gimenez and Jan Oblak are doubtful.

Ivo Grbic should continue between the sticks with Hermoso, Axel Witsel and Reinildo shielding him. Nahuel Molina and Yannick Carrasco should operate in the wide areas with Marcos Llorente, Koke, and Rodrigo De Paul at the centre of the park. Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata should lead the attack.

Position Players Goalkeepers Grbic, Iturbe. Defenders Gimenez, Molina, Hermoso, Reinildo, Fran Gonzalez, Witsel, Felipe, Camara. Midfielders Kondogbia, De Paul, Koke, Llorente, Niguez, Carrasco, Bri, Lemar. Forwards Felix, Griezmann, Correa, Morata, Cunha.

Bayer Leverkusen team news and squad

The hosts will also miss a few players in Karim Bellarabi, Andrey Lunev, Amine Adli and Florian Wirtz for the fixture against Atletico. Exequiel Palacios is also doubtful after he had to be taken off early during the weekend's 2-2 draw against Hertha Berlin.

Patrik Schick will be the frontman supported by Callum Huson-Odoi, Adam Hlozek and Moussa Diaby in the attacking third. Kerem Demirbay and Charles Aranguiz should slot in as the two defensive pivots. Piero Hincapie, Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah and Jeremie Frimpong should form the back-line with Lukas Hradecky in goal.