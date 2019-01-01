Batshuayi determined to remain at Chelsea despite not being a 'fully-fledged starter'

The Belgian has no plans to leave Stamford Bridge despite acknowledging his role as a back-up forward in Frank Lampard's squad

Michy Batshuayi has expressed his "love" for Chelsea and a desire to stay and fight for a place in the team, rather than seek a move away in January.

The Belgium international moved to Stamford Bridge from Marseille in 2016 and racked up 20 Premier League appearances during his first full season with the Blues, scoring five goals.

Batshuayi's late winner against West Brom towards the end of the campaign clinched the title for Chelsea, but he was shipped out on loan to Borussia Dortmund the following January.

Further loan spells at Valencia and Crystal Palace followed before he returned to the Bridge for the start of the 2019-20 season under Frank Lampard's stewardship.

Batshuayi has once again had to be content serving as a second-choice striker behind Tammy Abraham, but he has contributed five goals to Chelsea's cause in 11 appearances across all competitions .

It has been suggested that the 26-year-old might force a transfer when the market reopens in order to play week in, week out, but he insists he still "feels at home" at the Bridge.

"I have never been a fully-fledged starter, but Chelsea is my club, that’s where I feel at home," said Batshuayi. "It's a club I love deeply."

The former Marseille star has become a fan favourite at Chelsea and a popular figure in the dressing room, well known for his tongue-in-cheek posts on social media.

Batshuayi went on to reveal that his extroverted personality led to some disciplinary issues in the early stages of his career, but now he "chooses his moments" carefully to strike a good balance between work and play.

“When I was young, it’s true that I had some problems with discipline," he added. “But what young person doesn’t? Today, I’m 26 years old, I can channel myself and I work at training and in the game.

“I’m playful, but I choose my moments: at 0-0 I’m going to be serious, at 2 or 3-0 I’m going to play it up. Being cool is part of my personality.

“But it’s true: the pressure of football imposes the need to perform and win. The competition is raging, and seriousness is needed.”

Article continues below

Batshuayi will be back in contention for a place in Lampard's line-up when Chelsea travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City on Saturday.

The Blues are third in the Premier League table at the moment and one point ahead of the reigning champions after 12 fixtures.

After their latest domestic outing, Chelsea will switch their focus to another tough away fixture against Valencia in the Champions League on November 27.